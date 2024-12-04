Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03). 82,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 335,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Verici Dx Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.59.

About Verici Dx

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx plc develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products are Tutivia, a post-transplant diagnostic test focused on acute cellular rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.