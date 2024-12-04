Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3- $951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

