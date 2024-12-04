Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 784.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average is $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

