Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.6 %

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

HOG opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

