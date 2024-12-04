Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 255.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PVH worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 320,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 52,735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 157,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

PVH Stock Up 0.4 %

PVH stock opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $89.56 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

