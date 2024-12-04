Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

