VietNam (LON:VNH) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 405.25 ($5.13), with a volume of 34997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.14).

VietNam Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £111.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.58.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

