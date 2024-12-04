Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.