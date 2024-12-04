Virginia National Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VABK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. 2,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

