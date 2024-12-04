Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41. 124,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,393,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Vivid Seats by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

