Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Tectonic Therapeutic worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECX. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TECX opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TECX. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TECX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at $109,422,738.48. The trade was a 1.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.