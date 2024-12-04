Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Tectonic Therapeutic worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECX. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of TECX opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $52.15.
In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at $109,422,738.48. The trade was a 1.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tectonic Therapeutic
Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.
