Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 222,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 250,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $144,737.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $176,045. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.01. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

