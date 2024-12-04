Walleye Trading LLC Acquires 5,460 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 174.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

