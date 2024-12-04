Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently:

11/21/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $361.00 to $408.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $480.00 to $486.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $437.00 to $451.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $503.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $473.00 to $476.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $562.00 to $586.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $550.00 to $541.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/8/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $456.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.87 and its 200 day moving average is $475.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $347.51 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.