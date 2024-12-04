Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently:
- 11/21/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/6/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $361.00 to $408.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $480.00 to $486.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $437.00 to $451.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $503.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $473.00 to $476.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $562.00 to $586.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $550.00 to $541.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 10/8/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of VRTX opened at $456.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.87 and its 200 day moving average is $475.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $347.51 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 0.36.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Kohl’s Faces Holiday Hurdles, But Key Factors Offer Hope
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dogs of the Dow: 3 Stocks Poised for a 2025 Rebound
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Atlas Energy Solutions: A New Star in the SmallCap 600 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.