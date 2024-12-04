WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $132.37 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

In other news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

