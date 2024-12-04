WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
WESCO International has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $13.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
WESCO International Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $132.37 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.
Insider Activity at WESCO International
In other news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
