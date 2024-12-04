West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 369.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 683,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WST opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,931.20. This represents a 35.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

