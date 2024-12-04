Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Sells $560,552.40 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.99. 2,246,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,299. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $187.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 247,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after acquiring an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 457.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

