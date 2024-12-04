WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 342.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.38 per share, with a total value of $181,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. This represents a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.