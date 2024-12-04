WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 249,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 120,663 shares.The stock last traded at $81.71 and had previously closed at $82.11.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

