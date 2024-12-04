Wrapped CRO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.75 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $153.21 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 717,610,872 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 722,587,056.93210961. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.19981001 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $4,806,683.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

