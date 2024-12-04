Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Reaches $0.0750 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and $5.52 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.59 or 0.99677021 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,546.46 or 0.99433357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 267,513,100 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 267,721,430.18469074. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.07719562 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,052,243.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

