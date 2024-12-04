XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 4,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 608,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

XBP Europe Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

XBP Europe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.