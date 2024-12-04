XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 13,544 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 13,544 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $612,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,063 shares in the company, valued at $48,457,247.60. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $926,800.00.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $852,800.00.
XPEL Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.81. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35.
Institutional Trading of XPEL
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,021,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,548,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 46.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
