Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 5153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.