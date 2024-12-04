Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $382,900.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,020.52. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.