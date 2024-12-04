Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Evergy Q4 Earnings

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evergy in a report issued on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.25 on Monday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

