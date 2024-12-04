Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $29.39. Zai Lab shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 402,600 shares trading hands.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

