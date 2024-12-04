Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

