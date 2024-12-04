Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -834.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 18.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

