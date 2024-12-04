Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-2.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.94-$2.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

