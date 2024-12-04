Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 299 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after buying an additional 2,286,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 612,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 590,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 91.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 852,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 406,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

