Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,336 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Ciena by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 698.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

