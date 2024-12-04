Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 397 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after acquiring an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 560,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,769,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 3.3 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $177.18. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,612.04 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.