Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $376.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

