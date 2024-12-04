Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $27,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.74 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,005.02. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134,431.01. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,464 shares of company stock worth $11,924,596 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

