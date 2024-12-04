Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

