100,000 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 299,273 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bitfarms by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,075,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 911,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bitfarms by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 141,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BITF shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Bitfarms Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of BITF stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $969.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.59. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

