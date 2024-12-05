103,934 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Freshworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $51,871.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,780.34. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $286,428.43. This trade represents a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $300,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.