1,200 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

