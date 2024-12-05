13,100 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

HRMY opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

