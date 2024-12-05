16,124 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. CWM LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 107.9% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
PLD stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
