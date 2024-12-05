2,003 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

