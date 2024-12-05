2,209 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.87 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

