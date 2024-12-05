246,336 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 195.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after buying an additional 499,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,825,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 276,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after buying an additional 654,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

