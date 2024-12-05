286,305 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 286,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,000. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 6.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 123.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,432.11. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.