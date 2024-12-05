310,309 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $98,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

About Under Armour

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

