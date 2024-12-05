3,295 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,246,000 after acquiring an additional 224,802 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 812,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,585,000 after acquiring an additional 152,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,855,000 after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,131.20. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $120.95 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEX

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.