33,447 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 233,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $129.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

