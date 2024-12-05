44,327 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,026,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.