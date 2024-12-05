5,504 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,002,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

